With less than a week away from the 2020 NFL Draft, one of the best available offensive linemen is under fire for a report failed drug test.

Lousiville’s Mekhi Becton has reportedly failed a drug test right before the NFL combines .

Becton is among the top offensive line prospects and expected to go high in the first round of Thursday’s draft.

Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra spoke with ESPN about the issue: “I would tell you it would be a surprise if he has a failed test. He’s just been a model student-athlete for us…I’m not worried about him. He is going to have a great career. I don’t think he’s going to be any trouble for any teams.”

Louisville AD Vince Tyra called me this evening about Mekhi Becton. On his flagged test, in part: "It would be a surprise if he has a failed test. He’s just been a model student-athlete for us…I’m not worried about him. He is going to have a great career…” Full Comments below. pic.twitter.com/73aagQIA9W — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 19, 2020

Becton ran a 5.1 40-yard dash and recorded 23 reps at the bench press at the combine. Standing at 6 feet 7 inches, Becton will still be a top offensive lineman selected in the draft. Considering the current climate and a strong co-sign from his former Athletic Director, Becton should hear his name called on Thursday night.