Tekasi 6ix9ine Has Been Blowing A Bag Since His Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been spending a check since he’s been released from federal prison.

According to TMZ, the rapper has been spending heavily on cars and jewels to reassert himself. The fleet of luxury vehicles reportedly includes an Aventador, McLaren, Rolls Royce, Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, and a Range Rover.

He also has been splurging on ice buying 4 watches including a Richard Mille. He also dropped $300,000 on a chain with a pendant shaped like a shark.

Since he is currently on house arrest, he is making the purchases through online shopping and through close associates.

Daniel Hernandez aka Tekashi 6ix9ine was released early to house arrest due to the coronavirus pandemic. 6ix9ine wanted to avoid the dire circumstances of COVID-19 while in prison. The judge granted his plea.