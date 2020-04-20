The Weeknd’s album run at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 continues, stretching to a month at the top.



Abel had a serious thread this week in fellow Toronto native Tory Lanez and The New Toronto 3 but manages to hold down the top stop with another 75,000 album-equivalent units. Of that number 52,000 came from streaming, resulting in 73.7 million on-demand streams.



Coming close in its first week, The New Toronto 3 brought in 64,000 units in its first week with 58,000 coming from streaming and 5,000 traditional album sales.



The Weeknd will now attempt to hold off another group of new releases headlined by DaBaby’s Blame It On Baby album.

