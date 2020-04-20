[VIDEO] SOURCE SPORTS: Former UFC Welterweight Champ Tyron Woodley Talks Canelo, Floyd And More On IG Live

Former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley stopped by The Source IG Live Series.

Since losing his title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 over a year ago, Woodley has been reflective. He talks about losing a lot of toxic energy around him and going to Thailand to cut weight.

He was scheduled to fight Leon Edwards in London on March 21st, however, with sports still at a stand still, the fight is postponed.

The Ferguson, Missouri native also discussed training Floyd Mayweather for a potential MMA fight. He also has been training rapper Wiz Khalifa who Woodley says is a beast now.

Woodley discusses fight island, the private island fight venue UFC president Dana White says is getting prepped. He also talks about UFC diversity marketing and how he feels he can help.

Watch more at the Video link above.