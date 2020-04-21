Monday night was one for the books after Babyface and Teddy Riley went hit-for-hit in a legendary Verzuz battle that broke the Internet.

Kenny surprised fans when he revealed that Michael Jackson asked him to hook him up with Halle Berry. “Speaking of MJ, it reminds me of this true story, fun fact. One time, Michael called me, ‘Babyface, do you know who Halle Berry is?” the iconic producer said after Riley played SWV’s “Human Nature.”

“‘Yeah, I know Halle,” Babyface continued. “He asked, ‘Could you do me a favor? I want you to call her ’cause I want to take her out on a date.’ I asked ‘What?’ he said, ‘Call her, I want to take her out on a date.’ So I reached out for him, for the agent because I didn’t have Halle Berry’s number,” Babyface recalled.

Babyface and Teddy Riley are live on Instagram rn, and Babyface talked about that one time Michael wanted to take Halle Berry on a date 😭 pic.twitter.com/uomIeqGtuw — Julie | 🌙 (@juliejksn) April 21, 2020

Face went on to share what happened when he reached out to the actress. I called and gave the message and the manager’s like, ‘What?’ I said, ‘Yeah, he really wants to take her out on a date.’ And, I was waiting to hear back from her and I cannot tell you exactly what Halle said, but I just imagine it probably would’ve been something like this…’

Advertisement

That’s when Face hit us with a brief audio clip of Berry’s voice from the classic film, Boomerang. “You know, what do you know about love? What do you possibly think you know about love?”