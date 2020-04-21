Birdman is aiming to help the residents in New Orleans by paying for the rent of those in uptown who are having a hard time financially.



“I would like 2 offer to pay everybody rent for month of May (for those who in need) in residents area of UPTOWN New Orleans where I was born and raised at from mac melph calio and ST Thomas housing also from 3rd ward to 17th ward,” Birdman wrote on Instagram.



In an effort to make the task a community effort, Birdman requested the assistance of the Mayor of New Orleans, HANO, and Q 93 FM.



You can see the full statement below.

