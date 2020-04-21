Is she set for the political stage or what?

Rap phenomenon Cardi B took to social media to express her disapproval of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen non-essential businesses despite the coronavirus pandemic continuing to spread throughout the country.

Barbershops, nail salons, hair salons, gyms, and other non-essential businesses will open in Georgia at the end of the week, even though the majority of states remain under a stay-at-home order.

With over 800,000 confirmed cases and almost 45,000 death attributed to the Coronavirus, the United States is still a hotbed for the pandemic and most people would agree with Cardi more than Governor Kemp. Now, that’s politics in action.

