Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson brought HBO Ballers, while Issa Rae is currently on the network with Insecure, but in the future, the two will join together for a new series.
The Rock, Rae and Dany Garcia are set to be the three-headed monster of executive producer of a new HBO series that will focus on a backyard wrestling league, Variety reports.
The series is tentatively titled TRE CNT, a.k.a Tre Count, which will detail a man who works at a dock but also goes to war in the ring on the side. He will then turn his focus to building a “hip-hop centric backyard wrestling empire.
Issa Rae also has producer credit for A Black Lady Sketch Show on HBO. Insecure is in season 4 and her new film The Love Birds is set to premiere on Netflix on May 22.
Johnson most recently can be be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level and has two films set to premiere in 2021.
