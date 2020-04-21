Eminem is celebrating a major milestone after being sober for 12 years.

Marshall celebrated on social media with a photo of his sobriety coin. “Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid,” he captioned the Instagram picture, referencing his song “Not Afraid” which detailed his past ongoing battle with drug addiction.

The 47-year-old has always spoken candidly about his struggles with Vicodin, Ambien, Valium, and methadone. In 2007, he overdosed on methadone after taking pills got from someone. “I didn’t know it was methadone. I used to get pills wherever I could,” he told the New York Times in 2010. “I was just taking anything that anybody was giving to me.”

Eminem credits his children for motivating him to stay sober. The Detroit native is surrounded by lots of love from his daughter Hailie Mathers, his ex-wife, Kim Scott’s daughter, Whitney Scott Mathers, and adopted niece, Alaina Scott.

