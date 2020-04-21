Over the weekend, music lovers received new projects from DaBaby, Westside Gunn and more. DaBaby’s new release, Blame It On Baby comes less than a year after his sophomore release, Kirk. On the other hand, Westside Gunn’s, Pray For Paris is his third solo release.

The Griselda rapper took to Twitter to repost a photoshopped picture portraying his album’s quality to be better than DaBaby’s, Blame It On Baby.

Rap’s competitive nature still reigns amongst rappers. Pray For Paris revives the posse cuts missing from Hip-Hop. Of course, the album features his Gunn’s Griselda family, Conway and Benny The Butcher. In addition, Tyler the Creator, Joey Bada$$, Wale, Freddie Gibbs and more make appearances on the album as well. The album’s cover art and packaging was created by Virgil Abloh. The Off White head honcho played the entire album on Twitch prior to its release.

DaBaby album features an all-star cast including Megan Thee Stallion, Future, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Roddy Ricch, Ashanti and more. The album sparked a number of hilarious memes across social media. Black Twitter did not go easy on Rap’s 2019 rookie of the year. One fan even commented about people criticizing the Charlotte, NC rapper for having one flow.

Despite the ridicule of Blame on Baby’s quality, the album is projected to move over 150,000 units in its first week.

Both Westside Gunn and DaBaby represent different aspects of Hip-Hop, so who do you think had the better album?

this da baby album….

pic.twitter.com/HaAXAUSLjE — daily offender (@_donfergs) April 17, 2020

Insider look on how da baby’s producer made his songs on his upcoming album, “Blame it on baby” pic.twitter.com/8FqKhrnRAw — James Charles But Straight🌎☄️💕 (@__GodHimself__) April 15, 2020

ima have to give my boy da baby album another listen later, cuz after listening to the first 5-6 tracks ….. pic.twitter.com/AIP9WP5AzA — UrLeastFavoriteNupe™ (@D_Wiz_1911) April 17, 2020

this is literally da baby album as a meme 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/njyCmgeYhu — drew?!?! 🇭🇹 (@sheknowsdrew) April 17, 2020