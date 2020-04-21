As the 25th anniversary of Mobb Deep’s The Infamous approaches, the classic album is set to burst nostalgia with the hip-hop masses thanks to digital dominance. Havoc of Mobb Deep has teamed up with Sony’s Certified Classics to release an expanded edition of the album. The album is exclusively digital and will be available on all streaming platforms. It is set to be released on Friday, April 24, one day before the classic’s 25th-anniversary date.

“This Friday, we’re teaming up with @mobbdeephavocto release an expanded edition of “The Infamous” on all digital streaming platforms with rare tracks and instrumentals. Hit the link to pre-save now. – LINK IN BIO,” Sony Certified Classics writes in a caption on an Instagram post shared Monday.

Havoc also shared the news on Monday via Instagram, expressing disbelief of the album’s new milestone. Fellow hip-hop notables Sheek Louch and DJ Mister Cee left comments supporting the coming release with Mister Cee making a request for his own copy, “I Need That Expanded Edition Bro.”

“Can’t believe its about to be 25 years… Dropping an expanded edition of the album via @thisiscertified this Friday on all DSPs 🔥Pre-save now. Link in bio #Infamous25 #RIPProdigy,” Havoc wrote.

The Infamous-25th Anniversary Expanded Edition is set to feature an abundance of bonus tracks that were not formerly available on streaming platforms including “Shook One, P.t I” (Original Version) and the Infamous Sessions Mixes of “The Money (Version 2)” and “Lifestyles of the Infamous.”

The Infamous has been heralded as one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time. Released in April of 1995, one of the ruling years for ’90s hip-hop, the gem was immersed with dream collaborations that became legacy hallmarks including Nas and Big Noyd, solidifying the presence of Queensbridge, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah, bringing the era’s finest and alike aura, and the grand inclusion of production from Q-Tip.

Unforgettable are the classic bars of the late Prodigy that produced a type of imagery that was impossible to ignore while Havoc’s sampling exceeded ground-level standards.

For those who prefer the tangible, a vinyl version is set to be released later this year.