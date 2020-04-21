There were rumors about Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez buying the Mets and it looks like it’s really happening.

The couple reportedly retained JP Morgan Chase to raise funds to purchase the baseball team. Although the power couple both have a fortune between them, the Mets ain’t cheap!

Variety reports that Chase’s managing director, Eric Menell, is being tapped to find the funds.



The Wilpon family are selling the franchise after having ownership of it since 2002.

It’ll be pretty cool if the deal does fall into place. J. Lo is from the Bronx which is home to the Yankees. The Yankees are the Mets’ rivals, which A-Rod played for and won a World Series before retiring.

