Lisa Raye is not one to hold her tongue for anybody, so it was no surprise when she spoke candidly about the negative impact of the Kardashian influence.

The actress made an appearance on Fox Soul alongside Claudia Jordan, Syleena Johnson and Vivica A. Fox and she blamed the popular family for “single-handedly [changing] the woman’s body shape that is acceptable right now.”

“Now it’s a small waist, and all this a**, which look like the ankles can’t even hold up all of that,” she said. “I don’t even want my body to look like that because that’s the body everybody has right now.”

Raye added, “Every generation after that feels like that’s what they have to do to secure the bag.”

One could argue that you can’t give the Kardashians that much credit. The truth his Black women are hypersexualized in media so more women started getting cosmetic surgery to attain what Black women are naturally born with. But Lisa Raye said what she said.

Check out the full conversation below: