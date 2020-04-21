Several reports have confirmed that former Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly took her own life last week in her home in Austin, Texas. She was 33 years old.

Mattingly was found unresponsive by the Austin Police Department after a friend called for a wellness check. Police found a suicide note and are using that as a part of their investigation.

Ashley’s family says that the 2011 Mis March Playmate struggled with substance and alcohol abuse as she tried to get a hold of her life for the past two years in Texas. The nationwide quarantine was hard on Mattingly, according to her family, but the former Playmate adopted a golden retriever as an emotional support dog, which now lives with her family.

In 2016, Ashley was charged with DUI after running her golf cart into several parked cars while drunk. Mattingly was also a victim of domestic violence, with her boyfriend Lane Garrison convicted of simple battery in 2012.

