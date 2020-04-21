Pop Smoke’s hit single, “Dior” is now platinum. This marks the late rapper’s first platinum record after it moved over 1 million units in the United States.

This is a bittersweet moment for the Brooklyn rapper’s fans and loved ones because his promising career was cut short after he was gunned down in Beverly Hills on February 19th. However, fans can expect new music in the near future.

50 Cent announced that he’s executive producing the 20-year-old’s debut album alongside his manager, Steven Victor. Fif tapped Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, and other artists to be featured on the highly-anticipated project. In addition to the collection, Victor revealed that a documentary is in the works about the life of Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson.

Pop is dearly missed and will forever be remembered for breathing life into the Brooklyn drill scene.

Advertisement