SOURCE SPORTS: Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Academy Reportedly Could Be New Home For New G League ‘Select Team’

Kobe Bryant always envisioned his Mamba Academy would feature future basketball stars, now that vision is getting a facelift.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the G League’s new “Select Team,” featuring prep stars skipping college to play in the developmental league, is exploring using the Mamba Academy as its headquarters starting in the 2020-21 season.

Yahoo Sources: NBA, G League considering using Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy as home base to newly formed “Select Team” for elite prep stars. https://t.co/ePhzAWkPAT pic.twitter.com/Re07A7f9Pw — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 20, 2020

Stefanie Dazio/AP/ShutterstockNothing is official yet, but Haynes reports that while other venues are being considered, many expect that to be the home for the Select Team for the 2020-21 season.

This Select Team will be a brand new addition to the G League for the upcoming season. Former NBA coaches Sam Mitchell and David Fizdale are being considered as potential head coaches.

The NBA is banking on the select team to bring more eyeballs to their G League. Using the Mamba Academy would definitely prived that.