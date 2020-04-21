Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson got next on Madden.

The reigning NFL MVP took to social media to announce he will be on the cover of the next Madden NFL 21 video game.

Lamar says he'll be on the cover of Madden: pic.twitter.com/bPtzFBIlVI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 21, 2020

Jackson lit up the league last season, his second in the league, shattering both franchise and NFL records. He threw for 3,127 yards and a league-leading 36 touchdown passes while adding another 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Before last season, many considered the Madden curse a real thing. That was until Madden NFL 2O cover star Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl MVP trophy.

Jackson said he doesn’t fear the so-called “Madden curse,” in which players who grace the video game’s cover suffer either an injury or surprisingly poor play the following season.

“It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid since I first started playing ‘Madden,’” Jackson said. “It’s dope. I had every ‘Madden‘ so for me to be on the front of it, that’s a dream come true. That’s an encompassment for the kids around here, where I’m from, stuff like that. It’s pretty cool, pretty dope.”

No details to when Madden 21 will be released. The usual timeline for Madden games is early Agust.