Hot 97 is forced to postpone its annual Summer Jam concert due to the coronavirus.

The Hip Hop station’s radio personality, Ebro Darden, announced it on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

“Right now, the health of our community is our number one priority,” the statement read. “Due to the on-going COVID-19 crisis, we have made the decision to move Summer Jam to a later date. We’re looking forward to celebrating our 27th year of Summer Jam with you as soon as it is safe to do so! Please be safe, stay inside, and keep listening & follow HOT 97. We will get through this together.”

Hot hasn’t announced the lineup yet but every year is a show to remember. JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Migos, Cardi B, and many more talented artists have all blessed the Summer Jam stage.

New York is considered the epicenter of the virus in the United States with more than 238,000 cases reported. Many Summer events have been canceled or postponed as a result.