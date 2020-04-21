The Last Dance docuseries is just like its subjects in the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s and put up numbers. The series premiere episodes were the most-viewed ESPN documentary content ever, bringing in an average of 6.1 million viewers.
The Last Dance was the most-watched telecast among adults 18-34 and 18-49 since sports hit a stop across broadcast and cable networks in March. Episode 1 averaged 6.3 million viewers and Episode 2 averaged 5.8 million viewers across ESPN & ESPN2.
The premiere episodes rank as the most-viewed original content broadcasts on ESPN Networks since 2004, blowing past “You Don’t Know Bo,” which had 3.6 million. The series was also the most-viewed telecast on ESPN since the CFP National Championship Game.
The top 5 rated metered markets for ESPN and ESPN2 included: Chicago (12.1 rating), Raleigh-Durham (6.5 rating), Norfolk (4.9 rating), Charlotte (4.7 rating), Greensboro (4.7 rating).
The Last Dance will return again this Sunday with the leadoff episode starring Dennis Rodman.
‘The Last Dance’ Series Premiere Episodes are the Most-Viewed ESPN Documentary Content Ever
