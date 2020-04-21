The Last Dance docuseries is just like its subjects in the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s and put up numbers. The series premiere episodes were the most-viewed ESPN documentary content ever, bringing in an average of 6.1 million viewers.



The Last Dance was the most-watched telecast among adults 18-34 and 18-49 since sports hit a stop across broadcast and cable networks in March. Episode 1 averaged 6.3 million viewers and Episode 2 averaged 5.8 million viewers across ESPN & ESPN2.



The premiere episodes rank as the most-viewed original content broadcasts on ESPN Networks since 2004, blowing past “You Don’t Know Bo,” which had 3.6 million. The series was also the most-viewed telecast on ESPN since the CFP National Championship Game.



The top 5 rated metered markets for ESPN and ESPN2 included: Chicago (12.1 rating), Raleigh-Durham (6.5 rating), Norfolk (4.9 rating), Charlotte (4.7 rating), Greensboro (4.7 rating).



The Last Dance will return again this Sunday with the leadoff episode starring Dennis Rodman.

