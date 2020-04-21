Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are essential workers of the quarantine thanks to their Verzuz Instagram live battle series.

We’ve been blessed to see legends like Lil Jon, T-Pain, The-Dream, Sean Garrett, Ne-Yo, and Johnta Austin go hit-for-hit while getting their roses for their contributions to the culture. It would’ve been nice to see 50 Cent and Ja Rule go at it on Instagram live but Fifty isn’t willing to put his pride aside for his fans.

After Babyface and Teddy Riley broke the Internet, we’re trying to see another legendary battle.

The super producers revealed that the culture vultures were interested in getting involved in the Verzuz battle after seeing the global attention it garners. But Timbo and Swizz are taking matters into their own hands and elevating the brand themselves which they say is “for the culture.”

Timbaland filed a trademark earlier this month and the description reads: “Goods and Services: Entertainment services in the nature of continuing program series featuring live action, comedy and drama through cable television, broadcast, internet, video-on-demand and through other forms of transmission media…”

Ironically the Virginia producer denied moving the battles from Instagram live to the small screen just days after filing.“Right now we just want to keep it for the culture because it’s so organic. We don’t want to bring [major networks] in right away. We just wanna keep it where people are entertained because we live in a world where 16 million people lost jobs. We don’t wanna get into all the politics of it, we wanna keep it natural.”