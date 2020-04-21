Travis Scott hit Twitter to announce his partnering with Fortnite for an Astronomical, a live concert tour experience. From April 23 to the 25, there will be a musical journey one of a kind that follows by an unheard song.

Gamers can go in and get free things by signing in and completing challenges off of the event that includes a cyclone glider. This will be a one of a kind tour. The doors will open up 30 minutes prior to the start and fans are advised to be there early. United States will start on Thursday, April 23 at 7 EST with Europe followed by it.

An other-worldly experience like nothing you’ve ever seen is coming April 23-25.



Fortnite and Travis Scott Present: Astronomical. A one of a kind musical journey featuring @trvisXX and the world premiere of a brand new track.



Find out more: https://t.co/9VqySAPqAS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 20, 2020