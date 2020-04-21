It was just last year when fans found out Trey Songz would become a father. Some fans were heartbroken, that the popular sex symbol will now be tied down, and some fans were excited claiming to be the newborn’s “stepmom.”

The mystery of who the baby’s mother still remains as we all know the singer likes to keep his personal life, private. Songz’s last post on Instagram was January 18th, as of Monday, April 20th, the singer broke his silence from Instagram to wish his now one-year-old baby boy Noah, a happy birthday.

“I love you Noah. I thank God for bringing you to me at a time I needed your love the most,” Songz captioned a photo of his son. “1 year passed unbelievably fast but within the first second of meeting you, I knew you would be the light of my life until I take my last breath. Happy Birthday son.

Songz then shared a video of a precious moment between him and his mini-me. The one-year-old toddler laughed as Songz entertained. Happy Birthday to Noah!

