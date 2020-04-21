Ever the fan of executive orders, President Trump has signed his latest one, suspending immigration into the United States and citing COVID-19 concerns.



“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump tweeted.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Current details of suspending immigration have not been detailed and The White House has not released information, CNN reports.



This story will be updated as more details emerge.