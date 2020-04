[WATCH] Lil Cease Reveals to Smoke DZA That Biggie Thought Jay-Z Was A Better Rapper Than Him

New revelations come out in this Hip-Hop game all the time, but an IG Live conversation between Smoke DZA and Junior Mafia lieutenant Lil Cease uncovers an opinion that even some Jay-Z fans might disagree with.

There was a particular bar in Jigga’s 1995 hit “Dead Presidents” that made the Notorious B.I.G. go out on a limb to say that Hov was nicer on the mic than the King Of New York himself.