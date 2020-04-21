YG is taking a hands-on approach with his contributions towards the coronavirus relief fund.

The rapper’s nonprofit organization, 4Hunnid Ways, is donating $10K worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to families in need in Los Angeles. The care packages include masks, gloves, sanitizer detergent, clothes, board games water, diapers, bottles, and other toys.

The “Big Bank” rapper and his organization are helping at least 100 families during this harsh time. The Compton native’s business partner Sheron Barber tells TMZ, “Nothing prepares you for a situation like this, rather than sit by and wait for updates on how people in underserved circumstances are going to be assisted, we took the initiative to listen to the needs of families and provide all the necessary items to help them through Quarantine while still practicing social distance.”

YG joins a growing list of celebrities who have been putting their money where their mouths are since the pandemic broke out.

