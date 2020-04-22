In light of the current quarantine lifestyle, hip-hop has witnessed a couple of iconic moments. Swizz Beatz and Timbaland formation of the Verzuz battle series has hosted the most culturally desired including RZA versus DJ Premier and Monday’s Teddy Riley versus Babyface. The two powerhouse producers are on a roll and are now eyeing their next event, Diddy versus Dr. Dre.

After Monday’s event featuring Teddy Riley and Babyface, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland hopped on Instagram Live to discuss the successful battle and made a public request for the battle and labeled it as a celebration instead of a battle.

“I need everybody to let Dr. Dre know that this is for him,” Swizz said until Timbaland chimed in with a toast, “Cheers to the culture!”

“Well Tim, what I’m telling the people is, Dr. Dre, I need him to know that we need him and P. Diddy, and I’m saying that. We need Dr. Dre versus P. Diddy,” Swizz continued. “Pay Per View for the culture. Let’s bring the two kings in and give back to the people. This is a give back to the people. Dr. Dre, P. Diddy we are calling you to give back to the people. Pay Per View, UFC style with Verzuz. As a celebration, not a battle, a celebration.”

Does the culture need Diddy versus Dr. Dre? Would this be a fair battle? There is no denying that both of them of respectively among the most victorious acts in the history of hip-hop culture with pretty rich and solidifying origins. Both Diddy’s Bad Boy Records and Dr. Dre’s Death Row Records were the caveats of the shifting east coast and west coast feud of the ’90s.

From Puff Daddy to P. Diddy to Diddy born Sean Combs, his legacy is noted as the founder of Bad Boy Records which is known for housing some of the culture’s most influential artists including The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Craig Mack, Faith Evans, The Lox, and 112 overall contributing to the stance of east coast hip-hop in the ’90s.

Dr. Dre’s dominance of hip-hop’s west coast hemisphere cannot be denied as Death Row Records lodged major acts including Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg, and Nate Dogg brewing classics that shaped the sound of the ’90s. Post his 1990s primetime, Dr. Dre entered the millennium producing another era of hits with artists in the likes of Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Eminem, and many more.

Based on history, the battle appears to be fair when taken on the surface. The only way to found out how much the culture was in need of the event is to make it happen.