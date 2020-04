“Big Drip” took off, so what’s next for Fivio Foreign? How about a new project. The NYC rapper is set to drop off 800 B.C. this Friday.

The new release will be eight tracks long and bring in Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Quavo and Lil Tay for the ride. Assisting in the production are 808 Melo, Szamz, Bordeua, and more.

You can see the full tracklist below.