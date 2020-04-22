You are at your favorite music festival and one stage has Kendrick Lamar, another has French Montana. Which stage are you going to? If you ask French, he believes he can draw a bigger crowd.



Montana was speaking with Complex and provided details about his sobriety, beef and more, but would also share that he believes that he will bring a larger crowd than the TDE star.



“I mean, honestly, you could put somebody like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival. I might outshine him… not because I’m a better rapper or whatever it is. It’s just that I got more hits,” said French. “Kendrick Lamar got albums. He got masterpieces. But if you were to put us on the festival stage I would outshine him because I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar.”



Does he have more hits? You can argue it, but the impact of Lamar’s albums definitely makes for a great set.



Which one would you prefer to see?

