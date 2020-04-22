During an at-home video chat session on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that she’s been working on a new album.

After complimenting her French bulldog Thor, Fallon delved into the status of her new album.

“I’ve been recording, but you know, that’s the best thing about the quarantine,” she said. “I would have been working on [the album] anyway, but what else am I going to be doing right now? I’ve just been writing and we set up a little studio here. We’re gonna have new music for when we can go back outside.”

Fallon went on to ask her about her lyrical acumen and asked Megan if she freestyles or writes her lyrics.

“A lot of times, I will play the beat and I’ll start freestyling. When something cool comes out I’m like, ‘yeah, let’s keep that,” she said. “I’ll probably freestyle it or write it down. Cause sometimes when I’m freestyling, I’ll go back and listen to the song and say, ‘I could’ve said this or I could’ve said it cooler than that. I feel like for me sometimes it’s better for me to write it down.”

They went on to talk about her viral Tiki’s Tok dance challenge the #SavageChallenge and expressed her excitement over Janet Jackson’s participation.

“I just saw Courtney Cox did it, Jessica Alba, freakin’ Janet Jackson, Taraji,” said said. “….I was like, Janet Jackson you know me!?” She continued, “And now we follow each other on Instagram and I’m like, I win. Janet Jackson follows me on Instagram. Everybody else can go away.”

Megan later revealed that she has teamed up with Amazon to donate money to an assisted living facility in Houston named Park Manor where Amazon matched her donation and also gave away Fire tablets to residents. She also teamed up with CashApp to give away some money to some of her “hotties” in need and is one of the celebrities participating in the #AllInChallenge, contributing to healthcare workers who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.