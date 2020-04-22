Michael Jordan to Reportedly Donate Proceeds From ESPN’s ‘Save the Last Dance’ to Charity

Michael Jordan became a trending topic after the release of ESPN’s docuseries, Save the Last Dance.

Forbes reported that Jordan will be donating all proceeds to charity. “The amount Jordan will bank from ‘The Last Dance.’ He’s donating his entire share of the proceeds, which should reach at least $3 million to $4 million, to charitable causes,” Forbes reports.

There’s no clue which charities the living legend has in mind, but it’s safe to assume the generous donation would go to the COVID-19 relief efforts.

Michael Jordan has involved himself in a number of charitable efforts since retiring from the NBA in 2003. In October, the Jordan family partnered with Novant Health to unveil the Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic to provide “vital access to care” to individuals who are uninsured or underinsured in the Charlotte area.

