One thing Missy Elliott is good for is an eye-catching visual aid to go with her bangers.

The Hip-Hop veteran released a new music video on Tuesday afternoon, “Cool Off” and she did everything but cool off. In traditional Misdemeanor fashion, it was a vibrant video filled with statues that turned into neon-colored dancers.

Missy is standing front and center in the video spitting her bars.

Towards the end of the video, Teyana Taylor is seen giving a young dancer a pep talk. “I want you to go out there, and I want you to go get it. Go follow your dreams,” she said.

“Cool Off” is a cut from Missy Elliott’s 2019 project, ICONOLOGY. Check out the video below: