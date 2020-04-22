It’s been a crazy couple of weeks in the life if YoungBoy Never Broken Again. After Yaya Mayweather stabbed a woman in his home, he was involved in a dispute with incarcerated Kodak Black. There also was that video where he verbally attacked Yaya’s father, undefeated boxer, Floyd Mayweather.



With all of that going on, Youngboy would startle fans when he tweeted about suicide.

Suicide¿ — NBA YOUNGBOY (@GGYOUNGBOY) April 19, 2020

The rapper will release a new project, 38 Baby 2, this Friday and he revealed that would be the last for a while as he will now work on getting into a “better situation.”

After Friday I’ll never release a song/album again until I’m in a better situation #PROMISE — NBA YOUNGBOY (@GGYOUNGBOY) April 21, 2020