Pop Smoke was charged with interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle ahead of his untimely passing. Thankfully, the charges have been dropped.

The judge attached to the case still has to sign off on the prosecutors’ motion to dismiss the January 2020 indictment, but court documents show the charges were dismissed.

Pop appeared on Angie Martinez early February and said the allegations were “cap” without elaborating too much. “Foolishness. I’ll tell you later,” Smoke said. “But just know… But you know, it’s cap. We gon’ keep it like that. But just know! Man, look at me man.”

The Brooklyn rapper’s promising career was cut short after he was fatally shot in February in Beverly Hills. Two weeks before that he released his Meet the Woo 2 project which features the platinum single, “Dior.”

His fans were expecting an album and his manager, Steven Victor, is making sure that still happens with a posthumous documentary. “I’m working really, really hard on this Pop Smoke album,” Victor told Complex last week. “And I’m working on a documentary for him, too. And his foundation. I’m just really focused on making this label like the next Jimmy Iovine and Interscope.”

50 Cent is also set to executive produce the project and already set high hopes for it with his social media campaign to land A-list guest features from Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, and more.