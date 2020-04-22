Even though being in jail is a danger during the coronavirus pandemic, but a federal judge has determined that’s not a good enough reason for R. Kelly tp be released.

For the second time since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, R&B crooner R. Kelly and his legal team have been trying to get the disgraced singer at least commuted to home confinement, but the judge said Kelly’s motion for release on bond did not present enough evidence the singer is uniquely at risk to contract the coronavirus.

Even after an inmate on Kelly’s floor was recently hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, he was still considered ineligible for early release. The judge’s reasoning was that due to the pandemic and law enforcement resources being stretched … “They cannot ensure that a defendant with a history, incentive and opportunity to interfere with potential witnesses will not do so.”