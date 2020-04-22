New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton told players today they will not have any offseason program this spring. That meant virtual or otherwise according to reports from players.

“Take care of your families, your health, and be ready this summer,” Payton was quoted as saying.

In a video conference, Payton shared the news with more than 80 players on Wednesday morning. He said the Saints will not have a team-led offseason program at all.

Even if the NFL rules change and allow players to return to their facilities.

Advertisement

“No virtual workouts, no online meetings, no workouts at the facility, even if it’s allowed,” Payton was quoted as saying. “Show up in July for training camp in the best shape of your life.”

The NFL and the NFLPA agreed to a set of modified offseason workout rules last week to help them navigate through the coronavirus pandemic.