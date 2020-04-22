SOURCE SPORTS: Rob Gronkowski Returning to the NFL, Traded to Tampa Bay to Play With Tom Brady Again

Reunited and it feels so good.

Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement and is heading to Tampa Bay to reunite with Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots are sending Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to Tampa Bay as reported first by ESPN’s Adam Schefter

Trade, pending physical: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

Gronkowski caught 47 passes for 682 yards in 13 games back in his last NFL season in 2018. After taking last season off to heal and even try a little WWE, it looks like he is ready to caught more passes from Brady.

Gronkowski was asked about the rumors that he wants to team up with Tom Brady in Tampa during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” this week, and he didn’t rule it out.

Gronkowski has stated many times that he didn’t want to catch a football from anyone else other than Brady. It looks like he is totally sticking by his word.