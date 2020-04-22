The Los Angles Chargers is well known for having some fire uniforms throughout the years and these new uniforms continue that tradition.

The Chargers took to social media today to reveal their new uniforms for the upcoming NFL season. This marks the first significant update to the franchise’s overall look since the 2007 season when they were in San Diego.

the best got better. pic.twitter.com/UTXPM8yYvI — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 21, 2020

This offseason, several NFL teams revealed new uniforms, and most of all of them were met with some kinda scrutiny. The Chargers’ new uniforms were met with great praise on Twitter.

.@Chargers new uniforms have done a better job uniting this world than the damn United Nations — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick3) April 21, 2020

Just saw our new uniforms no 🧢 they too fire 🔥🔥 y’all want the link ?? 🥶 @Chargers — Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) April 14, 2020

The Chargers are one of several NFL teams to reveal new uniforms for the 2020 season. With no debates need, the Chargers won the battle of the new uniforms.

