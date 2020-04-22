The NFL Draft is a day away and while the quarterbacks are getting a ton of attention, this draft class is loaded at the wide receiver position. A quarterback is only as good as his weapons.

This draft class could see five wide receivers go in the top 20 picks. Here is a list of the top five wide receivers in the 2020 NFL Draft.

1. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Lamb is ready to be a number 1 receiver already. He possesses the ability to run fluid routes, weave in the open field, and snag the ball away from his frame with his hands. Lamb made Jalen Hurst look so well last season. Expect Lamb to be a top 10 pick and the first receiver off the board.

2. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Jeudy was a beast at Alabama. Jeudy is an advanced route runner with an understanding of route tempo and sharp, precise breaks for creating separation. Many mock drafts have Jeudy going anywhere from number 9 to the Jacksonville Jaguars to number 11 to the New York Jets.

3. Henry Ruggs, Alabama

Ruggs may not be the first wide receiver off the draft board but he is the fastest on the board. Ruggs is elite in that department, posting a 4.27 40 time at the NFL Combine. The one chink in Ruggs’ resume is that he did play lined up with Jerry Jeudy. Ruggs was the other guy in Alabama, so his production numbers be a product of teams doubling up on Jeudy. Either way, Ruggs will be a mid-first-round pick which could benefit him more so than his former college teammate.

4. Justin Jefferson, LSU

Jefferson possesses at least two qualities that make him a great slot receiver: exceptional body control and what appears to be zero regrets for running routes over the middle of the field. Being Joe Burrow’s slot weapon last season resulted in 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. Jefferson would be a perfect pickup for either the Packers or Eagles.

5. Tee Higgins, Clemson

Higgins is a big target. Standing at 6-foot-4, 216-pound, Higgins battles and can catch anything thrown his way. His size alone makes him an excellent red zone scoring option. Higgins will have to work on his separation speed in the pros. Higgins could see himself being drafted late in the first round or early in the second round at the latest.