T-Pain to Drop New Collaboration With Chris Brown This Friday

T-Pain to Drop New Collaboration With Chris Brown This Friday

A Chris Brown and T-Pain collab is on its way sooner than you think.

Tallahassee Pain is back with another one. The multi-Grammy Award winning crooner is fresh off of his high entertaining Verzuz Battle with the King of Crunk, Lil Jon. The masses often forget how far T-Pain’s influence stretches as well as his laundry list hits of a catalog. During the battle, he played a plethora of Hot 100 bangers. They ranged from solo hits such as “I’m Sprung,” and “Buy U a Drank,” to classic collabs such as “Good Life” and “Kiss Kiss.”

The latter was a monster collab that scored Pain his second Hot 100 No. 1. Both occurred in the same year of 2007. Teddy Penderaz is getting ready for a potential new project. He recently teased multiple snippets and the cover art to his upcoming single, “Wake Up Dead.” Earlier today, T-Pain posted a piece of CB’s verse to the new track.

After massive consecutive albums releases with Heartbreak On a Full Moon (2017) and Indigo (2019), Breezy has given fans enough music to hold them off for quite some time. As you can see, the mass collection will not stop the R&B legend from dropping more music.

Advertisement

“Wake Up Dead” is slated to drop on Friday, April 24th.