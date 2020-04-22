According to several news reports, the state of Texas will be moving forward in prosecuting the daughter of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. after she stabbed a woman earlier this month.

The Harris County Prosecutor’s Office subpoenaed the medical records of the victim, Lapattra Jacobs, who is also the mother of the child of Baton Rouge millennial rapper NBA Youngboy, in Mayweather’s case. Also, Harris County’s Assistant District Attorney Kenisha Day was granted an order by the Houston hospital where Jacobs got treatment at to give up medical charts, lab results, x-rays, photographs, and more information to be used as evidence against Iyanna Mayweather.

Originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, if convicted, the 19-year-old faces up to 99 years in prison.

Iyanna has hired J. Prince’s lawyer Kurt Schaffer to represent her in the felony case. Schaffer helped the Rap-A-Lot head honcho to beat aggravated assault charges in 2007 after Prince was accused of allegedly getting a local studio owner jumped.

