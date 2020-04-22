31 years ago today, Boston native Keith Elam and Houston native Christopher Martin, better known as Guru and DJ Premier, came together to continue the legacy of Gangstarr and released the group’s first full studio album entitled No More Mr. Nice Guy.

Released by overseas label Chrysalis Records, Gangstarr and their debut release ironically had a heavy influence on the NYC Hip Hop sound, even though neither artists were native New Yorkers. Tracks such as “Positivity”, “Conscious Be Free” and the album’s lead single, “Manifest”, exposed Guru’s unparalleled slow flow, while instrumentals like “DJ Premier In Deep Concentration” just set the pace for who Hip Hop would later recognize as one of the greatest producers in the game.

Supreme salute goes out to DJ Premier, Guru(RIP), the Elam family, the Gangstarr Foundation and the entire East New York for creating a pivotal moment in Hip Hop history.