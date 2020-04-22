Tory Lanez landed his third No. 1 album on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart. New Toronto 3 debuted in the top spot after the second week it was released.

The mixtape moved 64,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending April 16, based on Nielsen Music/MRC Data. The third installment of the New Toronto series is the first installment to chart.

The first New Toronto tape was released in 2015, and the follow-up was released in 2017 amid Tory’s mainstream debut. Prior to NT3, Lanez climbed charts on Top Rap Albums with his studio debut, I Told You, in 2016 and Love Me Now? in 2018.

In the midst of both, his 2017 Memories Don’t Die peaked at No. 2. “It’s a mixtape, I don’t even know how!” Lanez told Billboard of the achievement, barely joking about much lower expectations. “I didn’t promote it. I put the cover to it like a week before it came out. I thought it was gonna sell like 10,000.”

NT3 also marks the best weekly total for any of Lanez’s rap efforts. Quarantine Radio can play a part in his recent milestone. It’s not a doubt that the success of Lanez Instagram Quarantine radio could have possibly been a huge push for album’s streams. Now that the “Say It” singer is a free agent, only time will tell what’s next for Lanez.

Have you checked out Tory Lanez’s latest project? if not what are you waiting for?