[WATCH]Louisiana Rapper Bennahhunnaa Shot In The Stomach By His GF on IG Live

He though she didn’t have the heart…but she did.

Up amd coming La. rapper Bennahhunnaa pressed his luck after he was caught cheating by his girlfriend. She ordered him out of her house while obviously upset and holding a gun.

While the entire ordeal was happening on IG Live, Bennahhunnaa didn’t think his significant other would actually let that thin go, but she really did. According to reports and the video below, Hunnaa was hit in the stomach with one shot right before the video went off.

Was it self defense or just keepin’ it gangsta?

