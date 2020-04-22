The breakup of Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci has been no secret to social media. It happened over six months ago after Lucci attended a “cucumber party” that many deemed as inappropriate for a man who is in a relationship to attend. Following that incident, Reginae has been a little more open regarding her breakup with the 29 year old rapper.

Tuesday, April 21st, Reginae, and a family friend, Shekinah Jo sat on live as Rginae explained why she feels she will never date another rapper ever again. “I don’t care how old I get or how young I am, I will never allow no man to post a girl shaking they ass,” Reginae explained to Shekinah. “I don’t care if she’s shaking it to your music. It’s a respect thing. Maybe that’s just not me. Maybe that’s just not my crowd. But I will never be cool with no man going to no party with no hecka naked girls shoving cucumbers anywhere.”

As many fans are proud of the young woman Reginae is becoming, Lucci seemed to stand on his actions. In an interview with Fly Guy DC, Lucci was asked if he now regrets going to the cucumber party, in which his response was “hell nah.” The rapper further elaborated, “I’m me bro. If you ain’t gon’ like me, I ain’t trying to change or make you f*ck with me.” Shortly after Fly Guy asked Lucci if he feels like the age difference between the couple played a role in their breakup, being that Reginae is 21 and Lucci is 29. The rapper’s response was, “Probably so, hell yeah it do,” before having a change of heart saying that it just all depends on that person.

More details regarding the break up of the couple may appear in T.I. and Tiny’s Friends and Family Hustle. For now, check out the rest of the interview and let us know what you think!

