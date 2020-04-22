If you were sleeping during the early hours of Wednesday morning, you probably missed the back and forth IG battle between Young Thug and French Montana. It all started when French called out Kendrick Lamar in a hit for hit battle during an interview.

“Honestly you can put somebody like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival,” said Montana. “I might outshine him, not because I’m a better rapper. I got more hits.”

Why did he choose Kendrick? Who knows, but Thugger caught wind of the claim and decided to give his opinion.

“Stupid a** ni**a said he got more hits than Kendrick Lamar,” said the Atlanta rapper while laughing.

It certainly didn’t end there. The “No Stylist” rapper mentions Thugger’s infamous dress he wore in French’s video, similar to the dress he wore on his Jeffrey mixtape cover. While Young Thug thought it was love between the two, French began taking personal shots.

21 Savage chimed in, but Thug quickly clarified that there was “no smoke” between him and his ATLien brethren. The “Heat” rapper even pulled up to French’s alleged former place of residence and brought Max B into the equation. The 28-year-old rapper claims to have done more for The Wave God than French ever did. Only Max B knows if this true.

The intensity increase when Thugger says Meek Mill allegedly has a video of French Montana getting knocked out. French denied the alleged claims. Although the feud spiraled into a back and forth battle, I believe Thugger and French should make a call to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. We may have found our next Verzuz battle.

Would you like to see a French Montana and Young Thug battle? Who would win?

For the rest of the back and forth, peep the visuals below.