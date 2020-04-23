Beyonce and her BeyGOOD foundation are donating $6 million towards relief and assistance to essential workers. Knowles is one of the many celebrities to join in and help during the current pandemic.

BeyGOOD has partnered with Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey’s smart small fund and UCLA to provide the donation to various mental health organizations.

“In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis,” said the foundation.

It doesn’t stop there. BeyGOOD is also partnering with the National Alliance in Mental Illness to aid cities in New York, New Orleans, Detroit, and of course the singer’s hometown, Houston. The foundation will also be aiding local organizations like Bread of Life, United Memorial Medical Center, Matthew 25, World Central Kitchen, No Kid Hungry, and Dia De La Mujer Latina.

“Communities of color are suffering by epic proportions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many families live in underserved areas with homes that make it harder to practice social distancing. Communities that were already lacking funds for education, health, and housing are now faced with alarming infection rates and fatalities. And these communities lack access to testing and equitable healthcare,” the post on the website read.

The singer has also recently made a surprise appearance on ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong, where she sang “When you Wish Upon a Star” from the movie, Pinocchio. Knowles dedicated the serenade to “all of the healthcare workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe.”