On Wednesday night (April 22), hip-hop icon Big Daddy Kane took to Instagram to share a momentous freestyle in light of the Coronavirus pandemic. Titled, “Frontline Workers,” the piece was a tribute to essential workers who are active in dealing with those affected by COVID-19.

“I know that we dealing with some tough times. Weird times. Different times. But we can make it through this. We can definitely make it through this as long as we stick together, stay strong and stay smart,” he said.

“I know that many of y’all have lost a loved one. I’d even like to say rest in peace to my good friend DJ Lance. Rest in peace to my minister Abdul Hafeez Muhammad.”

DJ Lance was a pioneering DJ from Brooklyn, New York, who was influential in the 1970s amid the early days of hip-hop culture. He passed away earlier this month on April 9, reportedly due to COVID-19.

Abdul Hafeez Muhammad was the Eastern Regional Student Minister of the Nation of Islam for the Muhammad Mosque No. 7 in Harlem. Muhammad was the officiant of Big Daddy Kane’s wedding ceremony in 2010. His life was claimed by COVID-19 on April 11.

Kane went on to thank all of the frontline workers who have worked tirelessly in the midst of the pandemic.

“And I also want to acknowledge all the people on the frontline that’s been doing a great job during this pandemic such as funeral director Tracy Wesley, Nurse Karmella,” he said. “And I want to acknowledge all the funeral directors and nurses, doctors, medical technicians, morticians, coroners, fire fighters, ambulance drivers, paramedics, the list goes on and on. But I salute you all who are standing on the frontline.”

The hip-hop legend concluded his message with a signature fast-paced freestyle which is an overall salute to all frontline workers and overall, a call for peace.

“Our neighborhoods is like a war zone, everytime I look for soldiers, turn around there’s more gone,” Kane rapped.

A highlight:

“I spread the word of peace just like Bob Marley, and since Allah got me I give it to y’all as godbody, knowledge I drop should not confused you if you start to use it you start the pursuit of a dream like Martin Luther then I salute you…”

Not only is Big Daddy Kane’s freestyle a heartfelt dedication, but it is also a reflection of how sharp his sword still is when it comes to the art of rap. During the hip-hop golden era of the late 1980s, Kane was a distinct act for his swift lyrical ability over rapid beats. This alone paved an especial lane in the game and challenged the aspiring lyricists of the time. It is great to see a hip-hop legend in his element.