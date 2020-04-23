Cardi B and Ludacris Advise Georgia Residents to Stay at Home

A couple of famous residents of Georgia do not want you to risk your health by going outside even though Governor Brian Kemp is reopening gyms, salons and more.

Cardi B hit Instagram with a message calling for “health over capitalism,” according to Page Six.

“[Hospitals] are not nurturing covid [patients] with the proper foods tea to boost their immunes [sic],” she wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “Your parents, grandparents or you will most likely pass by yourself in a cold hospital with no physical contact with your loved ones. HEALTH OVER CAPITALISM!”

Ludacris also shared a couple of messages to Instagram warning residents to “STAY TF AT HOME GA!!”

