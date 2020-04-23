Senator Elizabeth Warren’s brother Donald Reed has passed away from coronavirus. He was 86-years-old.

“My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening,” Warren shared on Twitter. “He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader.”

My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader. https://t.co/b8m0xKzAmM — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020

Herring tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago and died at a Norman, Oklahoma hospital, The Boston Globe reports. 169 additional people have died in Oklahoma as of Wednesday. Herring also was diagnosed with cancer several years ago and was hospitalized for pneumonia in February.

What made him extra special was his smile—quick and crooked, it always seemed to generate its own light, one that lit up everyone around him. pic.twitter.com/SFMOaBVCN3 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020

I’m grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it’s hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say “I love you” one more time—and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I'll miss you dearly my brother. pic.twitter.com/oOG6HArEL6 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020