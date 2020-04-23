Senator Elizabeth Warren’s brother Donald Reed has passed away from coronavirus. He was 86-years-old.
“My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening,” Warren shared on Twitter. “He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader.”
Herring tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago and died at a Norman, Oklahoma hospital, The Boston Globe reports. 169 additional people have died in Oklahoma as of Wednesday. Herring also was diagnosed with cancer several years ago and was hospitalized for pneumonia in February.