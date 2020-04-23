His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy

There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti

Detroit hospital workers are now dining on the infamous Mom’s Spaghetti. Billboard details, to support those on the front lines, Eminem and his Marshall Mathers Foundation are providing cups of spaghetti to healthcare workers around the Detroit area for the next few weeks.

Mom’s Spaghetti has been available at pop-ups at various circuits but now will be available to those primarily working to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eminem Donated Spaghetti Cups to DMC Hospital Healthcare Workers in Detroit Tonight pic.twitter.com/aozKJpiLxr — RileyTaugor 🙁 (@RileyTaugor) April 21, 2020